Troy Deeney set to make Birmingham bow when Derby visit St Andrew’s

Troy Deeney could make his debut in Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby at St Andrew’s on Friday.

The 33-year-old signed for the Blues last month on a two-year deal following his departure from Watford and could feature for the first time.

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up after impressing with his recent performances.

Midfielder Ryan Woods has started every league game for Lee Bowyer’s side this season and is likely to start from the off once again.

Craig Forsyth will be unavailable for Derby’s short visit to the West Midlands.

The 32-year-old defender was retrospectively handed a three-match ban after he appeared to stamp on Philip Zinckernagel during their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Boss Wayne Rooney has effectively ruled out Kamil Jozwiak, who played in Poland’s 1-1 draw with England in Warsaw, as the midfielder would have had just under 48 hours of rest between games.

Striker Sam Baldock is expected to be available again after missing the Rams’ game against local rivals Forest.