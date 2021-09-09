Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Troy Deeney set to make Birmingham bow when Derby visit St Andrew’s

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 10:22 am
Troy Deeney could make his debut for Birmingham against Derby (Tim Goode/PA)
Troy Deeney could make his debut in Birmingham’s Sky Bet Championship clash with Derby at St Andrew’s on Friday.

The 33-year-old signed for the Blues last month on a two-year deal following his departure from Watford and could feature for the first time.

Manchester United loanee Tahith Chong is expected to keep his place in the starting line-up after impressing with his recent performances.

Midfielder Ryan Woods has started every league game for Lee Bowyer’s side this season and is likely to start from the off once again.

Craig Forsyth will be unavailable for Derby’s short visit to the West Midlands.

The 32-year-old defender was retrospectively handed a three-match ban after he appeared to stamp on Philip Zinckernagel during their 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Boss Wayne Rooney has effectively ruled out Kamil Jozwiak, who played in Poland’s 1-1 draw with England in Warsaw, as the midfielder would have had just under 48 hours of rest between games.

Striker Sam Baldock is expected to be available again after missing the Rams’ game against local rivals Forest.

