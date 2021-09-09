Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Donald Love in line for Salford debut

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 12:13 pm
Donald Love has yet to play for Salford (Maartin Rickett/PA)
Donald Love has yet to play for Salford (Maartin Rickett/PA)

Donald Love could make his Salford debut against Bradford.

The ex-Shrewsbury defender missed out on the squad for last weekend’s defeat at Carlisle after signing a one-year deal at the club on deadline day.

Captain Ash Eastham missed the trip to Brunton Park after testing positive for Covid-19.

Goalkeeper Tom King and forward Tyreik Wright are set to return from international duty with Wales and Ireland Under-21s respectively.

Bradford forward Lee Angol and winger Abo Eisa are both expected to be sidelined until October.

Angol sustained a hamstring injury during the Bantams’ 4-1 win over Stevenage, with Eisa suffering a similar problem in training.

Defender Finn Cousin-Dawson has returned to the club after spending time on international duty with Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Striker Theo Robinson made his City bow late on in last weekend’s draw with Walsall and is pushing for his full debut, while midfielder Levi Sutton could return to the squad after missing out at Valley Parade.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]