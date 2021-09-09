Donald Love in line for Salford debut

Donald Love could make his Salford debut against Bradford.

The ex-Shrewsbury defender missed out on the squad for last weekend’s defeat at Carlisle after signing a one-year deal at the club on deadline day.

Captain Ash Eastham missed the trip to Brunton Park after testing positive for Covid-19.

Goalkeeper Tom King and forward Tyreik Wright are set to return from international duty with Wales and Ireland Under-21s respectively.

Bradford forward Lee Angol and winger Abo Eisa are both expected to be sidelined until October.

Angol sustained a hamstring injury during the Bantams’ 4-1 win over Stevenage, with Eisa suffering a similar problem in training.

Defender Finn Cousin-Dawson has returned to the club after spending time on international duty with Northern Ireland Under-21s.

Striker Theo Robinson made his City bow late on in last weekend’s draw with Walsall and is pushing for his full debut, while midfielder Levi Sutton could return to the squad after missing out at Valley Parade.