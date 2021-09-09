Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Thursday, September 9th 2021 Show Links
Sport

David Davis back for Shrewsbury against Crewe

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 1:07 pm
David Davis was sent off against Gillingham (Barrington Coombs/PA)
David Davis was sent off against Gillingham (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Shrewsbury will have midfielder David Davis available again for the Sky Bet League One game against fellow strugglers Crewe.

Davis served a one-match ban after being sent off late on against Gillingham.

After being involved in a melee during stoppage time, reserve goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne received a straight red card along with Gills assistant manager Paul Raynor, which saw both clubs charged by the Football Association.

Veteran forward Shaun Whalley and striker Ryan Bowman are both pressing for a recall having been late substitutes in last weekend’s defeat at Accrington.

Crewe, who are yet to win in the league this season, could give a debut to winger J’Neil Bennett after his loan switch from Tottenham.

Midfielder Madger Gomes, a former Spain youth international, also joined the Railwaymen ahead of the transfer deadline.

Scott Robertson, signed on loan from Celtic, is in line for a first league appearance after featuring in the Papa John’s Trophy tie against Shrewsbury last month and fellow recent arrival Scott Kashket could also feature.

Forward Chris Long has been stepping up his recovery from a knee problem, but midfielder Tom Lowery will not be considered for selection following a stand-off with the club over talks regarding a new contract.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal