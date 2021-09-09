Goalkeeper selection poser for Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has a number of options as his side look to extend their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions against Tranmere.

Goalkeeper Jay Lynch has recovered from a minor injury and is pushing to replace Joel Coleman having had to settle for a place on the bench in last week’s win at Port Vale.

Midfielder Liam Kelly is also hoping for his first league action for the club after making a scoring debut in the EFL Trophy win over Liverpool Under-21s at the end of last month.

Sam Graham continues his recovery from a thigh injury while Matt Done is also expected to remain sidelined.

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon is keen for his side to maintain their momentum following their late win over Hartlepool last Saturday.

Midfielder Josh Hawkes came off the bench following his loan move from Sunderland and will be pushing for a start at Spotland.

Lee O’Connor could make his first appearance for the club following his loan move from Celtic after missing the Hartlepool game due to international duty.

With Mellon looking to breathe new life into his line-up, Stephen Walker could also figure for the first time following his loan move from Middlesbrough.