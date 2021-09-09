Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Loan signing Harry Arter set for second Charlton debut at home to Cheltenham

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 4:23 pm
Harry Arter is set for a second Charlton debut after joining on loan (Steve Parsons/PA)
Loan signing Harry Arter could be in line for his second Charlton debut against Cheltenham.

The 31-year-old began his career with the Addicks but made only one appearance but after joining on deadline day from Nottingham Forest he is set for a longer spell wearing the shirt.

Former Crystal Palace left-back Pape Souare could be set for his debut at home to Cheltenham after signing a one-year contract this week.

Addicks’ former goalkeeper Stephen Henderson joins the squad as he also signed a 12-month contract this week.

Cheltenham are still without their on-loan Stoke striker Christian Norton, who has been completing his rehabilitation from a groin problem with his parent club.

The 20-year-old is expected to join up on Monday after finishing his outdoor programme with the Potters.

Fellow striker Kyle Vassell’s workload continues to be managed as he missed pre-season and manager Michael Duff will make a late decision on his availability.

Defender Charlie Raglan, who has missed the last four matches with a knee injury, has had good news from his specialist but is still two weeks away from returning.

