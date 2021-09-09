Marcus McGuane out injured as Oxford prepare to face Wycombe in League One

Oxford will be without Marcus McGuane for their Sky Bet League One clash against Wycombe at the Kassam Stadium.

The 22-year-old took a knock to his thigh and manager Karl Robinson confirmed the injury will leave him on the sidelines for at least another three weeks.

Billy Bodin could be back in contention to take part as he returned to training ahead of this week.

Sam Long could be a doubt for the U’s as he picked up a slight injury in training.

Wycombe will travel to Oxford without midfielder Anis Mehmeti due to suspension.

The 20-year-old faced retrospective punishment after an incident in Wycombe’s 3-1 defeat to Sunderland a fortnight ago and will now miss the next three games.

Sam Vokes is expected to lead the line once again for Gareth Ainsworth’s side after scoring two goals in his first five appearances for the club.

Jordan Obita has been ever-present for the Chairboys throughout the opening five games and is likely to start once again.