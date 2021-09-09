Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Marcus McGuane out injured as Oxford prepare to face Wycombe in League One

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 4:35 pm
Marcus McGuane is out for at least another three weeks (John Walton/PA)
Oxford will be without Marcus McGuane for their Sky Bet League One clash against Wycombe at the Kassam Stadium.

The 22-year-old took a knock to his thigh and manager Karl Robinson confirmed the injury will leave him on the sidelines for at least another three weeks.

Billy Bodin could be back in contention to take part as he returned to training ahead of this week.

Sam Long could be a doubt for the U’s as he picked up a slight injury in training.

Wycombe will travel to Oxford without midfielder Anis Mehmeti due to suspension.

The 20-year-old faced retrospective punishment after an incident in Wycombe’s 3-1 defeat to Sunderland a fortnight ago and will now miss the next three games.

Sam Vokes is expected to lead the line once again for Gareth Ainsworth’s side after scoring two goals in his first five appearances for the club.

Jordan Obita has been ever-present for the Chairboys throughout the opening five games and is likely to start once again.

