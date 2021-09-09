Ovie Ejaria set to make first appearance of season for Reading against QPR

Ovie Ejaria is fit for the first time this season as Reading prepare to host QPR.

The midfielder has missed the first month of the campaign with a groin injury and then a positive test for coronavirus.

Lucas Joao, Femi Azeez, Yakou Meite, Felipe Araruna and Tom McIntyre remain sidelined through injury.

New signings Scott Dann, Danny Drinkwater and Baba Rahman will all be in the squad and could make their debuts on Saturday.

Lyndon Dykes’ recent goal scoring form could see him spearhead Rangers’ attack.

The striker came off the bench to score in the win against Coventry prior to the international break and has since netted winning goals in Scotland’s World Cup qualifying victories over Austria and Moldova.

QPR boss Mark Warburton is blessed with options in that area of the pitch, having signed Andre Gray before the transfer window closed to join Charlie Austin and Dykes.

Lee Wallace (hamstring) will remain on the sidelines as Warburton’s team look to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.