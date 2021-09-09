Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotiriou back in the mix for Orient

Hector Kyprianou and Ruel Sotiriou should be back in contention for Leyton Orient against Oldham.

The pair missed the 2-2 draw at Newport last weekend after receiving Cyprus Under-21s call-ups.

New signing Callum Reilly made his debut off the bench late on in Wales but is expected to be handled with caution while he builds up his fitness.

Dan Happe has a groin issue while fellow defender Adam Thompson (ankle) and forward Paul Smyth (hamstring) are set to remain sidelined.

Dylan Bahamboula may miss out for Oldham again.

The midfielder was absent for the home defeat to Barrow after joining up with the Congo national squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Namibia and Senegal, with quarantine rules potentially ruling him out of the Orient trip.

Full-back Sam Hart missed the 3-0 home loss due to an injury sustained in the win at Sutton.

Callum Whelan and Alan Sheehan were substituted early at Boundary Park, with Harry Vaughan, Raphael Diarra and Davis Kellior-Dunn pushing for starts after coming off the bench against Barrow.