Dara O’Shea injury blow for West Brom

West Brom were dealt a big injury blow ahead of their Sky Bet Championship clash against Millwall with the news that Dara O’Shea faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The defender will be out for up to six months after fracturing his ankle while away on international duty with the Republic of Ireland.

O’Shea’s absence coupled with that of Matt Clarke (hamstring) has seen Albion sign Kean Bryan to strengthen their defensive options. The 24-year-old has moved to The Hawthorns on a free transfer following his release from Sheffield United.

Callum Robinson and David Button are available again following positive tests for Covid-19, while Cedric Kipre has recovered from the knock that saw him miss the win at Peterborough and Rayhaan Tulloch (groin) is also fit again.

Millwall manager Gary Rowett hopes the international break has allowed time for his injured players to recover.

Ryan Leonard, Shaun Hutchinson, Mason Bennett and Danny McNamara all missed the home win against Blackpool on August 28.

McNamara was sidelined with a groin injury, while Bennett had an ankle problem and Leonard a hip injury.

Hutchinson had been “making good progress” in his recovery from a quad injury, according to Rowett.