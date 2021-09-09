Todd Kane may have to settle for place on Coventry bench against Middlesbrough

New Coventry defender Todd Kane seems unlikely to go straight into the starting line-up for the visit of Middlesbrough.

The 27-year-old, who joined from QPR on a two-year contract on deadline day, will probably have to settle for a place on the bench.

Captain Liam Kelly has returned to training after a knee injury sustained in April but is lacking match fitness.

Midfielder Josh Eccles (hip) is still a couple of months away from a return.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock could hand debuts to his three new loan signings.

Midfielder Onel Hernandez looks most likely to feature as he has spent the last week training with his new team-mates following his move from Norwich, while forward Andraz Sporar has been on international duty with Slovenia.

Midfielder James Lea Siliki’s participation will depend on his vaccination status as he has returned from Ivory Coast, which is currently on the UK’s amber travel list, after playing for Cameroon.

Forward Uche Ikpeazu is expected to return after missing the draw with Blackburn before the international break, left-back Marc Bola is a doubt but midfielder Marcus Browne, defender Darnell Fisher and winger Sammy Ameobi all remain sidelined.