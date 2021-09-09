Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Sport

Dimitri Sea may feature for Barrow against Colchester after hamstring injury

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 5:01 pm
Dimitri Sea could return for Barrow (Richard Sellers/PA)
Dimitri Sea could be in contention to feature for Barrow against Colchester at Holker Street.

The 20-year-old has not played since the Bluebirds’ 3-2 win over Hartlepool last month due to a hamstring injury.

Tom Beadling (knee), Connor Brown (groin), Jamie Devitt (thigh), Luke James (foot), Mike Jones (Achilles), Kgosi Ntlhe (knee) and Matt Platt (back) will not be available for boss Mark Cooper.

Leeds loanee Robbie Gotts and fellow new signing Jordan Stevens are both in line to make their home debuts.

Miles Welch-Hayes and Harry Beadle could miss the trip to Barrow on Friday night.

Welch-Hayes was forced to miss Colchester’s 1-0 defeat to Gillingham in the EFL Trophy while Beadle limped off in the second half.

Frank Nouble is expected to start up front for the U’s but has yet to register a goal this season.

Alan Judge could return to the side for the first time since the win over Oldham last month.

