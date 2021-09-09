No fresh injury concerns for Forest Green ahead of Northampton clash

Forest Green could be unchanged for the visit of Northampton.

Boss Rob Edwards reported no injuries after the 0-0 draw at Exeter last Saturday and has had the benefit of no midweek game.

Defender Jordan Moore-Taylor returned at Exeter and should retain his starting spot following Forest Green’s first clean sheet of the season.

Edwards has plenty of forward options for the Sky Bet League Two clash, but Udoka Godwin-Malife and Elliott Whitehouse remain out.

Northampton make their second trip to Gloucestershire in 11 days after winning a penalty shoot-out against Forest Green in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Midfielder Shaun McWilliams is in contention to make his first league start for three weeks.

Joseph Mills had surgery this week on the fractured ankle he suffered at Crawley and is set to be on the sidelines for some time.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady hopes to name the same matchday squad on duty for the 2-0 win over Scunthorpe last weekend, although Sid Nelson could be an injury doubt.