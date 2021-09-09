Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Virgil Van Dijk reassures Jurgen Klopp he is ‘100 per cent fit’

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 5:48 pm
Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk has confirmed he is “100 per cent fit” after international duty (Nick Potts/PA)
Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk has reassured manager Jurgen Klopp he is 100 per cent fit for the trip to Leeds despite an injury scare on international duty.

The Holland captain went down holding his ankle after a tackle by Turkey’s Halil Dervisoglu in Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier and that immediately set alarm bells ringing.

Van Dijk missed the majority of last season after anterior cruciate ligament surgery following a clash with Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in October’s Merseyside derby.

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp has been reassured that Virgil Van Dijk is fit (Mike Egerton/PA)

“With Virgil, that was obviously a scary moment, you can imagine,” Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“I sent him a message after the game: ‘Are you alright?’ – ‘Yes’. ‘100%?’ – ‘200 %’. ‘Come on, send me a video of you without limping…’ – ‘I’m only limping off’.

“So he called me from the bus and said: ‘Boss, I’m fine!’. I said: ‘Why are you limping then?’ He said: ‘My wife asked the same!’.

“So, yeah, that was a bit of a tricky moment but apart from that, no, all fine (for the other international players).”

Forward Roberto Firmino will not make Sunday’s match at Elland Road – even if the dispute between the Brazilian FA over the failure of players to attend World Cup qualifiers in South America over quarantine concerns is resolved.

Roberto Firmino
Roberto Firmino is troubled by a hamstring injury (Mike Egerton/PA)

Firmino sustained a hamstring injury against Chelsea in the last match before the international break, although Harvey Elliott is fit despite being released early from England’s Under-21 squad because of injury concerns.

Takumi Minamino, injured on international duty with Japan, is unavailable while James Milner, who was sidelined before the break, is doubtful.

Klopp will also check on midfielder Naby Keita, who safely returned from Guinea this week after a military coup in his homeland, but does not expect the midfielder to have any issues.

“Naby is fine. Yesterday he was not here (at the training ground) but he was in Liverpool again,” added Klopp.

“I will have a chat with him but from what I know from all the calls and talks we had, he’s fine.”

