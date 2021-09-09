Returning Ronaldo and England team reflects on draw – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 9.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo trained.

Back to school for Harper.

England reacted to a frustrating night in Poland.

Not the result we wanted but an important point towards World Cup qualification. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/cGUtFIFyAv — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 9, 2021

Barcelona released their new third kit.

🌆 Proud of our city. pic.twitter.com/A4I8112GZg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 9, 2021

Daniel James was disappointed.

Disappointed not to get all 3 points yesterday but good week away with the boys. Plenty to build on next month🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5lJp9yQS1e — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) September 9, 2021

Tennis

The fairytale in New York continued.

Novak Djokovic remains on course for the calendar Grand Slam.

Cricket

Jason Roy was buzzing for the T20 World Cup.

This is going to be FUN 🔥 https://t.co/cMj7lauWfT — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) September 9, 2021

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed performing in front of a crowd.

Sophie Ecclestone was buzzing before the third T20 international.

When you see it’s all to play for in Taunton tonight 👀🔥🦁 Sky Sports 6:30pm don’t miss it 📺 pic.twitter.com/dkWxX37vP0 — Sophie Ecclestone (@Sophecc19) September 9, 2021

Formula One

“The name’s Stroll. Lance Stroll.” Aston Martin have been given the 007 look in Monza.

Lando Norris enjoyed arriving for the Italian Grand Prix.

Mamma mia, I love this place 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Lge6vhiwvl — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) September 9, 2021

Darts

The Ice Man was ready for the World Cup.

Golf

Justin Rose was pleased with his day’s work.