Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Returning Ronaldo and England team reflects on draw – Thursday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 5:51 pm
Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Manchester United (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 9.

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo trained.

Back to school for Harper.

England reacted to a frustrating night in Poland.

Barcelona released their new third kit.

Daniel James was disappointed.

Tennis

The fairytale in New York continued.

Novak Djokovic remains on course for the calendar Grand Slam.

Cricket

Jason Roy was buzzing for the T20 World Cup.

Kevin Pietersen enjoyed performing in front of a crowd.

Sophie Ecclestone was buzzing before the third T20 international.

Formula One

“The name’s Stroll. Lance Stroll.” Aston Martin have been given the 007 look in Monza.

Lando Norris enjoyed arriving for the Italian Grand Prix.

Darts

The Ice Man was ready for the World Cup.

Golf

Justin Rose was pleased with his day’s work.

