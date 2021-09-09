Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
James McPake impressed by Leigh Griffiths since striker’s Dundee return

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 5:53 pm
Leigh Griffiths is on loan at Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee boss James McPake has been impressed with what he has seen so far from new signing Leigh Griffiths.

The Scotland striker joined the Tayside club on a year’s loan from Celtic on transfer deadline day to begin what is his second spell at Dens Park.

Fitness and off-field issues dogged Griffiths latterly at Parkhead but McPake, a former team-mate of the 31-year-old at Livingston and Hibernian, believes he has become more accomplished over the years and is considering handing him a debut against Livi at Dens Park on Sunday

The Dark Blues manager said: “He is scoring a lot of goals on the training pitch, that is a given.

“In the bounce game he got a goal which wasn’t a surprise, it was his first touch.

“I am enjoying working with him. I only knew him as a player in the same team and now coaching him I see how he has developed his game, which is excellent.

“You don’t have the career he has had without learning.

“He has worked with people like Brendan Rodgers, Gordon Strachan and Neil Lennon, some really good managers and all those managers have made him a more rounded player.

“At Hibs he was just a really serious goalscorer, a good player, but now I think he can take the ball in and do a lot more than when at Hibs when there were parts of his game he needed to develop.

“He has developed them and that’s why he has played for his country and won so many titles at Celtic.

“It is good working with him and seeing that.”

McPake admits he was relieved veteran midfielder Charlie Adam did not require an operation on a groin injury sustained in the last match against Motherwell.

He said: “We are delighted no surgery required, the specialist was very happy with it.

“Sometimes you are panicking about those phone calls, waiting on the doctor or physio phoning you, but in Charlie’s case it was a really good phone call even though there is still a time frame for recovery.

“I was relieved rather and good news for Charlie, the club and the fans.

“He keeps saying he is a quick healer and he has shown that.

“He is ahead of schedule. I think potentially we could see Charlie on the pitch in September.”

