Saido Berahino set for Sheffield Wednesday debut

Saido Berahino is poised to make his debut for Sheffield Wednesday in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One match at Plymouth.

Wednesday manager Darren Moore says he will have no hesitation in starting the former England Under-21s international, who joined the Owls from Belgian top-flight team Zulte Waregem on transfer deadline day after he completed a full week’s training.

Moore will also have the services of centre-back Sam Hutchinson, who has recovered from the Achilles injury he sustained in the win over Fleetwood on August 17.

The manager says winger Mide Shodipo is also ready and available for selection but Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo remain on the sidelines.

The Pilgrims are poised to welcome back former Owls midfielder Danny Mayor, who has been out of action for a month with a thigh injury.

However, Mayor may have to settle for a place on the bench due to the form of Ryan Broom and Panutche Camara.

Striker Niall Ennis is out with a hamstring injury but experienced defender James Wilson is available for selection again having served a three-match suspension.

Wilson will be competing with Macaulay Gillesphey, Dan Scarr and Brendan Galloway for the three defensive slots in Ryan Lowe’s side.