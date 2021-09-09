Goalkeeper Robin Olsen could make Sheffield United debut against Peterborough

Goalkeeper Robin Olsen could make his Sheffield United debut against Peterborough.

Olsen has been away on international duty with Sweden and may be in line for his first appearance since his deadline-day loan move from Roma.

Midfielder Conor Hourihane will also be involved after returning from Ireland duty, but David McGoldrick remains sidelined.

Sander Berge will be unavailable after testing positive for Covid-19 while away with Norway.

Peterborough will be without captain Mark Beevers as he is ruled out by a hamstring injury.

Ricky-Jade Jones will also be absent with a knee problem, while fellow attacker Jack Marriott is pushing to start.

Kwame Poku did his chances of being involved the world of good with a pair of goals in the under-23s 4-0 win over Watford.

New boy Conor Coventry is also in the mix after scoring while on international duty with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.