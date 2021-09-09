Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Blackburn could be without up to eight players for their game against Luton

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 7:37 pm
Ben Brereton is set to miss out for Blackburn (PA)
Blackburn will without up to eight players for their return to action in Saturday’s Championship clash with Luton at Ewood Park.

Rovers manager Tony Mowbray expects to be without top scorer Ben Brereton after FIFA imposed a five-day sanction following the club’s refusal to allow the player to meet up with the Chile squad for their three World Cup qualifiers.

Rovers will also be without Hayden Carter following his red card in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough in the last match while Harry Chapman, who was on the bench that day, has since been loaned to Burton.

Mowbray is also without Jake Garrett, Bradley Johnson, Joe Rankin-Costello, Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton but Ryan Nyambe will return at right-back after missing the last three matches with a hamstring problem.

Mowbray could give a debut to Reda Khadra, the Brighton winger who joined the club on a season-long loan deal on deadline day, but fellow recruits Tayo Edun and Jan Paul van Hecke are still working towards full fitness.

Luton manager Nathan Jones says his squad will be boosted by the return of a number of first-team players who have benefited from the international break.

Among the potential returnees is captain Sonny Bradley, who played 68 minutes without any apparent problem in a development match against Crystal Palace.

Jones says he has mixed news on long-term absentees Luke Berry, who is troubled by a minor calf strain, and Danny Hylton, who could make his first appearance of the season after recovering from Covid-19.

