Bolton report racist abuse directed at striker Elias Kachunga to the police

Bolton have reported racist abuse directed at striker Elias Kachunga on social media in the wake of the club’s goalless draw against Burton on Monday.

Chairman Sharon Brittan said she was “sickened to the core” by the abuse, and called on social media platforms to make users accountable for their actions.

Bolton confirmed they are “providing support” to Kachunga, who joined on a two-year deal last month, and have reported the matter to Greater Manchester Police.

Brittan said: “Racism and hatred have no place at all in society and I was sickened to the core on hearing this disgusting abuse directed at one of our players.

“I have spoken with Elias and his partner and they are understandably upset by these messages.

“My immediate thoughts are with them, as well as his team-mates who are repulsed by the language that was used.

Elias Kachunga joined Bolton on a two-year deal last month (Dave Howarth/PA)

“We as a club stand firm in saying that racism and discrimination will not be tolerated and we have reported this to the police and relevant authorities.

“I have also spoken with the EFL today regarding future steps we can take together to eradicate this hatred from our game.

“I will be relentless in making sure that everything is done to help identify and prosecute the perpetrator.

“We will not rest until positive action is taken and social media companies take the necessary steps to eradicate unsolicited hatred from their platforms.”

EFL Chair Rick Parry said: “In a week when the shortcomings of social media platforms have been highlighted once again, it is sickening to see the vitriolic racist abuse directed at Bolton Wanderers' Elias Kachunga.”@DamianCollins @YvetteCooperMP @OfficialBWFC pic.twitter.com/JCrEuTjgpY — EFL (@EFL) September 9, 2021

EFL chair Rick Parry said the governing body was fully behind Kachunga and all those targeted by “mindless idiots”, and also urged the social media platforms to act.

He said in a statement: “In a week when the shortcomings of social media platforms have been highlighted once again, it is sickening to see the vitriolic racist abuse directed at Bolton Wanderers’ Elias Kachunga.

“The EFL stands together with Elias, Bolton Wanderers and all those who continue to be targeted by these mindless idiots and we will continue to work proactively as we attempt to remove this unacceptable behaviour and protect our game.

“There are clearly multiple solutions required to fix the social media challenge we currently face and following football’s collective call to strengthen the draft of the Online Safety Bill earlier today, we once again have to remind the platforms that they have a responsibility and the power to implement the changes required.”