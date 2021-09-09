Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Defender James Husband is on course to return as Blackpool entertain Fulham

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 9:01 pm
James Husband is set to return for Blackpool (PA)
James Husband is set to return to the Blackpool team for Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship match against Fulham.

The versatile defender, who has been operating at centre-half, sat out the Seasiders’ last fixture at Millwall due to a calf problem but manager Neil Critchley says he has benefited from the week off and come through a full week’s training.

Critchley, whose Tangerines are one of three sides still searching for a first win of the season, says the match will come too soon for Demetri Mitchell, however, as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained in pre-season.

Meanwhile, the club have confirmed that winger CJ Hamilton and striker Gary Madine have been omitted from their squad list. Hamilton needs further foot surgery while Madine continues to struggle with a groin problem.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will check on the fitness of a host of returning international players ahead of the game.

Americans Antonee Robinson and Tim Ream were in Honduras as recently as Wednesday night and were not due back until Friday, while Aleksandar Mitrovic (Serbia) and Harry Wilson (Wales) were both substituted through injury over the international period.

Winger Wilson looks to be the biggest doubt after he suffered a head knock during his team’s World Cup qualifier against Estonia.

Fulham are still without midfielder Tom Cairney and defender Terence Kongolo who are both working their way back to fitness.

