Friday, September 10th 2021
British duo Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita both shine in 100m final in Zurich

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 9:11 pm
British sprinters Dina Asher-Smith, right, and Daryll Neita each ran sub-11 seconds in Zurich (Mike Egerton/PA)
British duo Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita posted season and personal bests respectively as Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah stormed to 100m Diamond League glory in Zurich.

Asher-Smith continued her comeback from the hamstring injury which ruined her Tokyo 2020 aspirations by finishing second in a time of 10.87 seconds.

Compatriot Neita was fourth in 10.93secs, crossing the line just behind Swiss sprinter Ajla Del Ponte.

Jamaican Thompson-Herah, who won 100m, 200m and sprint relay golds in Japan, was a clear winner in a meeting record of 10.65secs to claim her first Diamond League title since 2017.

However, the 29-year-old’s wait to break Florence Griffith Joyner’s world record of 10.49secs – set in 1988 – goes on.

Later in the evening, Asher-Smith was third in the 200m in 22.19secs, with Neita fifth in a personal best 22.81secs and fellow Briton Beth Dobbin sixth in 22.88secs.

Eighteen-year-old Namibian Christine Mboma won that event in a world under-20 record of 21.78secs, 0.03secs ahead of Jamaican Shericka Jackson.

Britain’s Olympic silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson won the women’s 800m.

Hodgkinson crossed in 1:57.98 – more than two seconds down on the national record which secured second spot in Japan early last month – to claim a maiden Diamond League trophy.

American Kate Grace was second, ahead of Jamaica’s Natoya Goule, with British runner Jemma Reekie fourth in a time of 1:58.61.

Elsewhere, Britain’s Cindy Sember finished fifth in the women’s 100m hurdles in 12.71secs

