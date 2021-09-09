Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Danny Care believes World 12s competition may be just what rugby union needs

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 10:03 pm
Danny Care supports the proposed World 12s competition (Adam Davy/PA)
Danny Care approves of the new World 12s competition scheduled to launch next year in the belief it could be the spark needed to improve rugby as a spectacle.

Former England scrum-half Care was an influential figure as Harlequins lit up the Gallagher Premiership last season with a thrilling attacking style that swept them all the way to the title.

Just weeks after Quins had stormed Twickenham in swashbuckling fashion, the British and Irish Lions fought out a dreary three-Test series against South Africa that was a hard watch even for purists.

It is hoped that the World 12s, a competition that has similarities to cricket’s Indian Premier League, will attract new fans by having fewer players on the pitch – 12 on each side – using adapted laws designed to speed up play in games that last only 30 minutes.

Taking place in August and September, the hope is that top players from across the world enticed by large salaries will be auctioned to appear for eight privately funded franchises.

It must first overcome several major stumbling blocks but while the response of governing bodies has so far been lukewarm, Care believes it could be the shake-up the sport needs.

“I can see issues with it, like player release, clubs and unions not wanting players to go and play it, but I do see the sport needing change,” Care said at the virtual 2021-22 Premiership launch.

Danny Care lifts the Gallagher Premiership trophy
Danny Care helped Harlequins win the Gallagher Premiership last season (Steven Paston/PA)

“If you watch the majority of international Test matches at the moment, if New Zealand and France aren’t playing then it doesn’t really excite me, I’ll be honest with you.

“If there are any ways of trying to change that and inspire kids to pick up a rugby ball then I’m all for it.

“I tried to get my son to watch the Lions tour and he was like ‘what is this’? I’d like to think our club tries to play in a way that inspires kids to play.

“I know international rugby is very different to club rugby and they say ‘you can’t play like that in international rugby’. Why not? Why can’t you? You can if your coaches let you play like that.

“Maybe the 12s thing is an opportunity for coaches to look at that and think ‘maybe we could play more of an expansive game’.

“It’s certainly something I’d want to watch and maybe get involved in – if I make the auction!”

Exeter boss Rob Baxter fears the competition will put players and clubs in a difficult position and the problems surrounding player release are the biggest hurdle it faces.

Care, however, insists players would welcome the opportunity to earn more money.

“If we have all the best English players playing in England for the majority of the year, the English team is going to be better,” Care said.

“Let them do that, but also allow them to go and earn a bit of money. Let’s be honest, not many players earn enough to not have to go and work the day after they retire.

“We’re very lucky to do what we do but it’s not cricket, certainly not football, so if we can bring more money into the sport and attract more who want to play it then it’s only a good thing for the game.”

