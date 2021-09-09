Scunthorpe defender George Taft will be assessed ahead of Exeter game

Scunthorpe have defensive problems ahead of hosting Exeter in Sky Bet League Two.

Centre-back George Taft is an injury doubt after being forced off in the second half of last weekend’s loss at Northampton.

Fellow Iron defender Emanuel Onariase is suspended following his red card in that game.

Midfielder Alex Perry and forwards Harry Bunn and Jake Scrimshaw are among the players pushing for starts.

Exeter forward Jevani Brown should be fit to return at Glanford Park.

Brown missed last weekend’s draw with Forest Green due to a calf strain.

Midfielder Harry Kite will back in contention following a one-match ban, while Colin Daniel could make his Grecians debut having arrived last month lacking fitness.

Archie Collins is back in training but will not be involved. Sonny Cox, Josh Coley and Jack Sparkes also remain sidelined through injury.