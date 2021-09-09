Joss Labadie suspended for Walsall’s clash with Mansfield

Walsall will be without captain Joss Labadie for the visit of Mansfield due to suspension.

The experienced midfielder was sent off in the first half of his side’s 1-1 draw with Bradford last weekend for a dangerous tackle on Gareth Evans.

Fellow midfielder Rory Holden remains absent for the foreseeable future due to a long-standing knee injury.

Striker Conor Wilkinson is also facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in training last week while on-loan Stags defender Rollin Menayese cannot face his parent club.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough will be without two players through suspension for the trip to Banks’s Stadium.

Ollie Clarke and Stephen Quinn were both sent off in the Stags’ 3-1 defeat to Harrogate, Clarke seeing red for a foul as last man and Quinn dismissed for striking an opponent, and will sit out this weekend’s match.

Defender James Perch is also missing again due to the head injury he picked up in training.

Clough confirmed Perch is set to see another specialist next week where Mansfield will hope to find out more about how long he may be absent for.