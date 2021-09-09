Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Joss Labadie suspended for Walsall’s clash with Mansfield

By Press Association
September 9, 2021, 11:03 pm
Walsall will be without Joss Labadie due to suspension (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Walsall will be without captain Joss Labadie for the visit of Mansfield due to suspension.

The experienced midfielder was sent off in the first half of his side’s 1-1 draw with Bradford last weekend for a dangerous tackle on Gareth Evans.

Fellow midfielder Rory Holden remains absent for the foreseeable future due to a long-standing knee injury.

Striker Conor Wilkinson is also facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in training last week while on-loan Stags defender Rollin Menayese cannot face his parent club.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough will be without two players through suspension for the trip to Banks’s Stadium.

Ollie Clarke and Stephen Quinn were both sent off in the Stags’ 3-1 defeat to Harrogate, Clarke seeing red for a foul as last man and Quinn dismissed for striking an opponent, and will sit out this weekend’s match.

Defender James Perch is also missing again due to the head injury he picked up in training.

Clough confirmed Perch is set to see another specialist next week where Mansfield will hope to find out more about how long he may be absent for.

