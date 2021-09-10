Football rumours: Chelsea still keen on Kounde as Tielemans interest grows

What the papers say

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans is attracting interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United, according to Spain’s AS. The 24-year-old midfielder shone for the Foxes last season, including scoring the goal that won them the FA Cup final. Leicester are looking to sign him to a longer and upgraded contract in order to keep suitors from the door.

Chelsea are set to revive their interest in Sevilla’s Jules Kounde in January, ESPN reports. The Blues attempted to nab Kounde in the summer but were unable to reach an agreement with the Spanish club. However, if Sevilla are prepared to lower their asking price to around £42million Chelsea would be back at the bidding table for the 22-year-old France centre-back.

Italy’s Domenico Berardi has been linked to Leicester (Christian Charisius/DPA/PA)

Leicester have also reached out to Serie A side Sassuolo about Italy winger Domenico Berardi, the Leicester Mercury reports. The 27-year-old has been a stand-out for his club in the past two seasons and for his country in its Euro 2020 triumph. The Foxes were linked with Berardi in the summer, but are now the frontrunners for his signature next January.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is poised for a raid on Sevilla for Youssef En-Nesyri (Nick Potts/PA)

Arsenal are also set to try to lure a Sevilla player, with striker Youssef En-Nesyri in their sights, according to Spain’s La Colina de Nervion. The 24-year-old has been identified by the Gunners as an ideal long-term replacement for Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. However, reports say Moroccan En-Nesyri is content to stay with Sevilla.

Manchester United have been linked with Monaco’s French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to the Daily Express. It comes after United star Paul Pogba reportedly recommended to that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should sign the promising 21-year-old. Solskjaer is said to be interested, with Tchouameni having established himself as one of Ligue 1’s top young prospects.

Social media round-up

Mikel Arteta offers Jack Wilshere shock return to Arsenal https://t.co/RHoTPuD02H — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 10, 2021

Declan Rice is Man Utd's top midfield target next summer, but he'll cost them upwards of £100m https://t.co/JaRaNvENqs — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) September 9, 2021

Players to watch

Ousmane Dembele: The 24-year-old French forward looks set to sign a new contract with Barcelona, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports.

Everton’s James Rodriguez (Jon Super/PA)

James Rodriguez: Everton came close to selling the midfielder to Istanbul Basaksehir in the summer but the 30-year-old refused to leave, AS reports.

Marco Asensio: The 25-year-old Real Madrid and Spain winger is a target for AC Milan, TODOFichajes reports.