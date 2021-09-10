New signings WIlliams, Ntcham and Obafemi in line for Swansea debuts

Swansea boss Russell Martin could include new signings Rhys Williams, Olivier Ntcham and Michael Obafemi in his squad for the Sky Bet Championship clash with Hull.

Defender Williams, midfielder Ntcham and striker Obafemi arrived from Liverpool, Celtic and Southampton respectively just before the transfer deadline.

Defender Ben Cabango and midfielder Flynn Downes have recovered from Covid-19 and are available for selection.

Liam Walsh has returned to training following a hamstring issue and will be assessed but fellow midfielder Korey Smith (calf) is not expected to feature.

Hull forward Mallik Wilks will return to contention in south Wales.

Wilks has been training for the past two weeks having been absent since the opening day of the season due to a calf injury.

Tigers striker Josh Magennis (hip) will be assessed but defender Alfie Jones (thigh) and midfielder George Honeyman (ankle) will not be involved.

Midfielder George Moncur is available for selection after completing a three-game suspension.