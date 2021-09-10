Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Cammy Kerr says Dundee are not panicking as they seek first Premiership win

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 12:25 pm
Dundee’s Cammy Kerr is ignoring Livingston’s form (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Dundee defender Cammy Kerr is taking no notice of Livingston’s early season lethargy ahead of their cinch Premiership meeting at Dens Park on Saturday.

David Martindale’s men are bottom of the table and still looking for their first point after four league matches.

Dundee’s start to the league season has been slow with with two draws from their opening four fixtures to leave them in 10th place, and the quest for the first win concerns Kerr more than Livingston.

He said: “They haven’t picked up a lot of points. I know their manager and staff will be right up for it and we need to aware of that.

“They have struggled result-wise but I think they were unlucky against Motherwell, they were 1-0 up and ended up getting beaten 2-1.

“But we are not taking anything for granted because they have not won yet or picked up points.

“Every game in this league is tough. We will take the same strategy as we do every week into this game.

“You look at every game, and you know how tough it is.

“There is not a fixture that stands out where you say ‘we should’ or ‘we could’, you just have take every game as it comes and that’s the way it is.

“There have been loads of positives since the start of the season and I think we carried them on since the end of last season.

“We want to get our first win but we are not panicking or anything like that.

“It is that old cliche of taking one game at a time but we will do that and on Saturday we will be looking for three points.”

Next week sees the first Tayside derby of the season between Dundee and Dundee United but Kerr will not look that far ahead.

He said: “Everyone knows there is a game next week against United but the most important thing is Saturday.

“We are focusing on getting our first victory of the season, that’s all that matters on Saturday.”

