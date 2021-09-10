Swindon forward Alex Gilbert in line for his first league start

Forward Alex Gilbert could make his first League Two start for Swindon when they host Port Vale.

The loan signing from Brentford made his full debut in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy win over Arsenal Under-21s, having been a second-half substitute in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Stevenage.

Mohammad Dabre marked his debut with a goal in the midweek victory and he could be rewarded with more minutes on Saturday.

Ben Gladwin and Harry McKirdy dropped out of the squad against Arsenal Under-21s and they are likely to come back into the fold, along with Kaine Kesler Hayden and Jonny Williams who are back from international duty, but Jamaica midfielder Anthony Grant will have to isolate.

Former Doncaster defender Danny Amos could make his debut for Port Vale after joining last week on a deal until January.

Fellow new boy George Lloyd could be in line for his league bow after making his first appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy clash with Bolton late last month.

Devante Rodney and Lewis Cass stepped off the bench at half-time in the defeat against Rochdale last time out and they are among those pushing for starting spots.