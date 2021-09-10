Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Swindon forward Alex Gilbert in line for his first league start

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 12:26 pm
Alex Gilbert is in contention to make his maiden League Two start for Swindon (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Forward Alex Gilbert could make his first League Two start for Swindon when they host Port Vale.

The loan signing from Brentford made his full debut in Tuesday’s Papa John’s Trophy win over Arsenal Under-21s, having been a second-half substitute in last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Stevenage.

Mohammad Dabre marked his debut with a goal in the midweek victory and he could be rewarded with more minutes on Saturday.

Ben Gladwin and Harry McKirdy dropped out of the squad against Arsenal Under-21s and they are likely to come back into the fold, along with Kaine Kesler Hayden and Jonny Williams who are back from international duty, but Jamaica midfielder Anthony Grant will have to isolate.

Former Doncaster defender Danny Amos could make his debut for Port Vale after joining last week on a deal until January.

Fellow new boy George Lloyd could be in line for his league bow after making his first appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy clash with Bolton late last month.

Devante Rodney and Lewis Cass stepped off the bench at half-time in the defeat against Rochdale last time out and they are among those pushing for starting spots.

