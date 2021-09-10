Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Morecambe set to have returning internationals available to face AFC Wimbledon

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 12:53 pm
Morecambe player Josh McPake is available to face AFC Wimbledon (PA)
Morecambe could be boosted by returning international players for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One encounter against AFC Wimbledon.

Shrimps boss Stephen Robinson has welcomed back Jokull Andresson and Josh McPake to training following their time with Iceland and Scotland, respectively.

Northern Ireland’s Alfie McCalmont, meanwhile, was not expected back until Friday, but Robinson also has Aaron Wildig, Callum Jones and Adam Phillips available as he assesses selection options.

Morecambe return to action for the first time since they beat Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 a fortnight ago.

Wimbledon boss Mark Robinson is set to be without Paul Osew and Dan Csoka for the Dons’ trip to the Mazuma Stadium.

Both were unavailable for a thrilling 5-3 victory over Portsmouth in the Papa John’s Trophy on Tuesday.

Osew is suffering from an ankle problem, while Csoka hurt his shoulder when on international duty with Hungary Under-21s, although the injuries are not long-term issues.

Centre-back Will Nightingale recently suffered a broken nose, but he is not expected to miss the Morecambe encounter as Wimbledon look to build on last weekend’s impressive 3-1 victory over Oxford.

