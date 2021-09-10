Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Newcomers Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt in contention for Wigan

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 1:14 pm
Joe Bennett joined Wigan after leaving Cardiff (David Davies/PA)
Wigan boss Leam Richardson could include recent signings Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt in his squad for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Doncaster.

The defensive trio joined the Latics on transfer deadline day.

On-loan Preston midfielder Tom Bayliss is another hoping for a league debut, having played in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy match against Wolves Under-21s after being an unused substitute for the 1-0 win over Portsmouth on August 28.

Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Jones, Republic of Ireland winger James McClean and Norway Under-20 midfielder Thelo Aasgaard are back from representing their countries and available for action.

Doncaster could hand league debuts to winger Rodrigo Vilca and former Wigan player Joe Dodoo.

Newcastle loanee Vilca and striker Dodoo started Tuesday’s 6-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Rotherham.

Cameron John is out of action indefinitely after suffering a fracture to his back, while Rovers captain Tom Anderson is not yet ready to return from an ankle issue.

Ben Blythe is also unavailable due to a positive coronavirus test but Kyle Knoyle is fit to feature following a minor issue, while Sweden goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg and Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Galbraith returned unscathed from international duty.

