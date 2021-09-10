Newcomers Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt in contention for Wigan

Wigan boss Leam Richardson could include recent signings Joe Bennett, Jason Kerr and Curtis Tilt in his squad for Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Doncaster.

The defensive trio joined the Latics on transfer deadline day.

On-loan Preston midfielder Tom Bayliss is another hoping for a league debut, having played in the midweek Papa John’s Trophy match against Wolves Under-21s after being an unused substitute for the 1-0 win over Portsmouth on August 28.

Northern Ireland midfielder Jordan Jones, Republic of Ireland winger James McClean and Norway Under-20 midfielder Thelo Aasgaard are back from representing their countries and available for action.

Doncaster could hand league debuts to winger Rodrigo Vilca and former Wigan player Joe Dodoo.

Newcastle loanee Vilca and striker Dodoo started Tuesday’s 6-0 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Rotherham.

Cameron John is out of action indefinitely after suffering a fracture to his back, while Rovers captain Tom Anderson is not yet ready to return from an ankle issue.

Ben Blythe is also unavailable due to a positive coronavirus test but Kyle Knoyle is fit to feature following a minor issue, while Sweden goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg and Northern Ireland Under-21 midfielder Ethan Galbraith returned unscathed from international duty.