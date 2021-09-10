Burton without suspended defender John Brayford for the visit of Gillingham

Burton will be without suspended right-back John Brayford for the visit of Gillingham in Sky Bet League One.

The defender picked up two yellow cards in the 0-0 draw at Bolton on Monday and sits out the visit of the Gills.

Striker Kane Hemmings made his first appearance of the season against Bolton following a hamstring injury and could continue.

Michael Bostwick is likely to retain his place having featured against Bolton following a period of self-isolation and deadline day signing and Charlie Lakin is expected to continue but Michael Mancienne (hamstring), Jacob Maddox and Deji Oshilaja (both ankle), and Sam Hughes (knee) are out.

Gillingham midfielder Alex MacDonald could make his first start of the season against his former club.

The 31-year-old, who played under Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink during the Burton boss’ first stint at the club, has been sidelined by injury and Covid-19 isolation and played for 80 minutes of the Papa John’s Trophy win over Colchester on Tuesday.

Kyle Dempsey has recovered from a bug and returned to training and John Akinde is available too after missing the defeat at Shrewsbury with an ankle injury.

Fellow forward Vadaine Oliver faced Shrewsbury after recovering from an ankle problem and is expected to play against Burton.