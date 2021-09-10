Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Burton without suspended defender John Brayford for the visit of Gillingham

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 1:39 pm
John Brayford misses out for Burton through suspension (Mike Egerton/PA)
John Brayford misses out for Burton through suspension (Mike Egerton/PA)

Burton will be without suspended right-back John Brayford for the visit of Gillingham in Sky Bet League One.

The defender picked up two yellow cards in the 0-0 draw at Bolton on Monday and sits out the visit of the Gills.

Striker Kane Hemmings made his first appearance of the season against Bolton following a hamstring injury and could continue.

Michael Bostwick is likely to retain his place having featured against Bolton following a period of self-isolation and deadline day signing and Charlie Lakin is expected to continue but Michael Mancienne (hamstring), Jacob Maddox and Deji Oshilaja (both ankle), and Sam Hughes (knee) are out.

Gillingham midfielder Alex MacDonald could make his first start of the season against his former club.

The 31-year-old, who played under Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink during the Burton boss’ first stint at the club, has been sidelined by injury and Covid-19 isolation and played for 80 minutes of the Papa John’s Trophy win over Colchester on Tuesday.

Kyle Dempsey has recovered from a bug and returned to training and John Akinde is available too after missing the defeat at Shrewsbury with an ankle injury.

Fellow forward Vadaine Oliver faced Shrewsbury after recovering from an ankle problem and is expected to play against Burton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal