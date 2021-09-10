Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Kyogo Furuhashi injury blow as Celtic prepare to face Ross County

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 2:34 pm
Kyogo Furuhashi was injured on international duty with Japan (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi was injured on international duty with Japan (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is out for at least three to four weeks with a knee injury picked up on international duty with Japan.

Midfielder James McCarthy is in contention for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after recovering from a knock but winger James Forrest remains out through injury.

New signings Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are all available.

Connor Randall is a doubt for Ross County ahead of the trip to Parkhead.

The Staggies defender is nursing an ankle knock.

Defender Jake Vokins, on loan from Southampton, remains out long term with a foot injury.

