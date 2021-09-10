Sport Kyogo Furuhashi injury blow as Celtic prepare to face Ross County By Press Association September 10, 2021, 2:34 pm Kyogo Furuhashi was injured on international duty with Japan (Andrew Milligan/PA) Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is out for at least three to four weeks with a knee injury picked up on international duty with Japan. Midfielder James McCarthy is in contention for the visit of Ross County in the cinch Premiership on Saturday after recovering from a knock but winger James Forrest remains out through injury. New signings Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales are all available. Connor Randall is a doubt for Ross County ahead of the trip to Parkhead. The Staggies defender is nursing an ankle knock. Defender Jake Vokins, on loan from Southampton, remains out long term with a foot injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi out for ‘at least three to four weeks’ Connor Randall could miss Ross County’s trip to Celtic with ankle injury Recent history shows Ross County can turn heat on under-pressure Celtic, says Brian Irvine Harry Paton must wait to unite with brother Ben in midfield, as latter stars in Ross County left-back role