Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Abdallah Sima in line to make his Stoke debut against Huddersfield

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 2:43 pm
Abdallah Sima (left) could be in line to make his debut for Stoke (Nick Potts/PA)
Abdallah Sima (left) could be in line to make his debut for Stoke (Nick Potts/PA)

Abdallah Sima could make his debut for Stoke when they resume Championship action at home against Huddersfield.

The deadline-day signing, who impressed as he earned his fourth cap for Senegal this week, is in contention to play in attack.

Full-back Demeaco Duhaney, who was released by Huddersfield in the summer, also arrived at the bet365 Stadium on the final day of the transfer window but he is unlikely to feature.

Adam Davies tested positive for coronavirus when he linked up with the Wales squad at the start of the international break, but he should be available to continue to provide back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Josef Bursik.

Huddersfield centre forward Danny Ward (hip) is a doubt and he will be assessed.

It had been hoped that Aaron Rowe would be back in training over the international break after a foot injury, but the winger has not been able to work with the rest of the squad yet.

Danel Sinani’s minutes might also be managed after his exploits with Luxembourg.

Mipo Odubeko could make his debut for the Terriers after the striker joined on loan from West Ham the day before transfer deadline day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal