Abdallah Sima in line to make his Stoke debut against Huddersfield

Abdallah Sima could make his debut for Stoke when they resume Championship action at home against Huddersfield.

The deadline-day signing, who impressed as he earned his fourth cap for Senegal this week, is in contention to play in attack.

Full-back Demeaco Duhaney, who was released by Huddersfield in the summer, also arrived at the bet365 Stadium on the final day of the transfer window but he is unlikely to feature.

Adam Davies tested positive for coronavirus when he linked up with the Wales squad at the start of the international break, but he should be available to continue to provide back-up to first-choice goalkeeper Josef Bursik.

Huddersfield centre forward Danny Ward (hip) is a doubt and he will be assessed.

It had been hoped that Aaron Rowe would be back in training over the international break after a foot injury, but the winger has not been able to work with the rest of the squad yet.

Danel Sinani’s minutes might also be managed after his exploits with Luxembourg.

Mipo Odubeko could make his debut for the Terriers after the striker joined on loan from West Ham the day before transfer deadline day.