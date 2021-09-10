Leigh Griffiths in line to make Dundee debut in Dens Park clash with Livingston

Leigh Griffiths could make his Dundee debut against Livingston in the cinch Premiership clash at Dens Park on Saturday.

The Scotland striker signed a year-long loan deal from Celtic before the close of the transfer window.

Christie Elliott has a knock and will be assessed before the game.

Charlie Adam and Danny Mullen are on the long-term injury list.

Livingston manager David Martindale is able to call on several players who were struggling or absent for the last match against Hibs.

Bruce Anderson is available after suffering a diabetic fit at Easter Road, while Jack Fitzwater has recovered from illness.

On-loan Rangers midfielder Ben Williamson is back after missing out with a Covid-related issue.

Jack McMillan, Tom Parkes, Christian Montano and Adam Lewis are also in contention for a return to the squad. Jackson Longridge is likely to miss out and Sean Kelly is unavailable due to suspected broken ribs.