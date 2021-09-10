Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Go get the jab – Karl Darlow reveals how severely he was affected by Covid-19

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 3:03 pm
Newcastle goalkeeper Karl Darlow has not played this season after contracting coronavirus (Nick Potts/PA)
Newcastle keeper Karl Darlow has urged people to be vaccinated against Covid-19 after revealing how ill he was with the virus.

The 30-year-old, who has not played this season since testing positive shortly before he was due for his first vaccine, could return to the squad for Saturday’s trip to Manchester United having finally worked his way back to fitness.

Asked if he would recommend inoculation, Darlow, who revealed “four or five” members of the Magpies squad are yet to be vaccinated, told the BBC’s The Sports Desk podcast: “Go and get the jab.

“Not that I felt I was going to be fine, I just thought it wouldn’t have that massive effect on me if I did catch it. There are a lot of people who are thinking that way.

“It’s not just me, there are numerous cases now that are in younger people and unfortunately, people are not recovering and other people are taking a substantial amount of time to come back.

“It’s just something you don’t want to go through and risk your health.”

Darlow, who revealed he lost five kilograms in weight and was sleeping for up to 13 hours a day as a result of extreme fatigue, believes some of his team-mates have changed their minds over vaccination as a result of his experiences.

He said: “There were a couple here who were pretty much not sure if they should or shouldn’t, and then obviously seeing how I was probably has convinced them to go and get it done.

“I was severely worried. When it was at its worst, the thoughts going through my head were that I didn’t want it to affect my breathing.

“There’s always that thing at the back of your mind that if it does go into your breathing, then you are in serious trouble.”

