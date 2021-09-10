Crystal Palace new boys set to feature as Tottenham fear Son Heung-min absence

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira could hand debuts to a number of new signings when Tottenham visit Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard joined the club late in the transfer window and are available for selection while summer addition Michael Olise is fit again after a back injury and may be in line for his first appearance.

Captain Luka Milivojevic is in contention having missed the opening weeks of the season due to personal reasons, but Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) has joined Nathan Ferguson and Ebere Eze (both Achilles) on the treatment table.

Son Heung-min is a doubt for Tottenham after picking up an injury while away with South Korea.

Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez and Giovani Lo Celso will not feature as they are quarantining after travelling to South America for international duty last week.

Steven Bergwijn, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon all returned back from the international break with knocks and will be assessed.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, McArthur, Riedewald, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Kouyate, Kelly, Hughes, Milivojevic, Olise, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Matthews, Mateta, Clyne, Hannam, Wells-Morrison, Boateng, Banks, Street.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Tanganga, Doherty, Emerson, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Bergwijn, Moura, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.