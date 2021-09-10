Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Crystal Palace new boys set to feature as Tottenham fear Son Heung-min absence

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 3:10 pm
Odsonne Edouard could be involved for Crystal Palace for the first time after he joined from Celtic on transfer deadline day (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira could hand debuts to a number of new signings when Tottenham visit Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard joined the club late in the transfer window and are available for selection while summer addition Michael Olise is fit again after a back injury and may be in line for his first appearance.

Captain Luka Milivojevic is in contention having missed the opening weeks of the season due to personal reasons, but Jeffrey Schlupp (hamstring) has joined Nathan Ferguson and Ebere Eze (both Achilles) on the treatment table.

Son Heung-min is a doubt for Tottenham after picking up an injury while away with South Korea.

Cristian Romero, Davinson Sanchez and Giovani Lo Celso will not feature as they are quarantining after travelling to South America for international duty last week.

Steven Bergwijn, Oliver Skipp and Ryan Sessegnon all returned back from the international break with knocks and will be assessed.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, McArthur, Riedewald, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Tomkins, Kouyate, Kelly, Hughes, Milivojevic, Olise, Rak-Sakyi, Edouard, Matthews, Mateta, Clyne, Hannam, Wells-Morrison, Boateng, Banks, Street.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Tanganga, Doherty, Emerson, Dier, Rodon, Reguilon, Davies, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Alli, Bergwijn, Moura, Gil, Kane, Son, Scarlett.

