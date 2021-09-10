Cambridge set to field Jack Lankester with Lincoln the visitors in League One

Jack Lankester could make his League One debut for Cambridge when they host Lincoln.

The midfielder, signed from Ipswich in the summer, has only featured in cup competitions as he continues his return from a knee injury sustained at the back end of last season.

However, the 21-year-old made his first start for United in their 4-1 victory against Oxford and he could be in line to play on Saturday.

Jubril Okedina has recovered from an ankle injury but captain Greg Taylor (ankle) remains out.

Lincoln will be without Teddy Bishop after the midfielder picked up an ankle injury in training this week.

Lewis Montsma is also a doubt because of illness.

Chris Maguire (calf) should be back in the squad after injury.

The game will probably come too soon for Daniel Nlundulu (hamstring).