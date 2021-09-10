Lee Johnson may give Sunderland debuts to Bayern Munich duo against Accrington

Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku could be handed debuts for Sunderland in Saturday’s League One clash with Accrington.

Keeper Hoffmann and striker Dajaku, who are on loan at the Stadium of Light from Bayern Munich, completed their moves on deadline day and are available to head coach Lee Johnson for the first time.

Skipper Corry Evans has missed the last four games with a hamstring injury which forced him to withdraw from the Northern Ireland squad, but is closing in on a return.

Full-back Denver Hume, who signed a new two-year contract earlier this week, is also back in training, but the game will come too soon for him.

Accrington boss John Coleman will have James Trafford and Dion Charles back in contention after their return from international duty.

Keeper Trafford, on loan at the Wham Stadium from Manchester City, has been away with England’s Under-20s, while striker Charles was used as a second-half substitute in Northern Ireland’s 0-0 World Cup qualifying draw with Switzerland on Wednesday.

Defender Seamus Conneely stepped up his bid for match fitness in an appearance for the club’s Under-23s in midweek, a game in which another City loanee, Yeboah Amankwah, also featured.

Midfielder Ethan Hamilton and striker Jovan Malcolm, on loan from West Brom, both made debuts as substitutes in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Shrewsbury and will hope for further involvement, while John O’Sullivan and Joe Pritchard continue to work their way back from injury.