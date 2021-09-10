Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Watford striker Joao Pedro returns to contention ahead of Wolves clash

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 3:31 pm
Joao Pedro is set to return for Watford’s match with Wolves (Tess Derry/PA)
Watford attacker Joao Pedro could make his first appearance of the season at home to Wolves after he returned to training following a knee injury.

The Brazilian scored nine times in the Sky Bet Championship during the 2020-21 campaign and will be one of many expected to fill the void left by Troy Deeney, who signed for Birmingham at the end of August after spending 11 years at Vicarage Road.

Midfielder Ozan Tufan could make his debut on Saturday, but Ben Foster (hamstring) is injured and Francisco Sierralta’s availability remains unknown while Watford continue their dialogue with FIFA after Chile asked for the defender to be banned having missed international duty over the last week.

Wolves will have Raul Jimenez available for the match after coming to an agreement with the Mexican football federation, after the forward was not allowed to participate on international duty.

Hwang Hee-Chan could be in line for a debut, although is likely to come off the bench, with manager Bruno Lage having just 18 players, and two goalkeepers, at his disposal.

Jonny and Pedro Neto however are out and expected to be sidelined for two or three months.

Watford provisional squad: Bachmann, Elliot, Femenia, Ngakia, Troost-Ekong, Cathcart, Kabasele, Sierralta, Masina, Rose, Etebo, Louza, Cleverley, Kucka, Tufan, Sissoko, Sema, Sarr, King, Fletcher, Dennis, Hernandez, Pedro.

Wolves provisional squad: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Nevez, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Traore, Hoeve, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Boly, Fabio Silva, Hwang, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Cundle

