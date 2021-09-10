Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021
Nottingham Forest defender Max Lowe eyeing debut ahead of Cardiff clash

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 3:47 pm
Max Lowe could make his debut for Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Lowe could make his debut for Nottingham Forest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest could field a handful of debutants when they resume Championship action against Cardiff.

Full-backs Max Lowe and Djed Spence, Portuguese forward Xande Silva and Brazilian defender Rodrigo Ely have all arrived at the club since the Reds’ last game – a 1-1 draw at rivals Derby.

Alex Mighten could return to the starting line-up in place of Joao Carvalho, while Lyle Taylor will hope to keep his place up front ahead of Lewis Grabban.

Forest head into the match bottom of the table and still looking for their first league win of the season.

Kieffer Moore is expected to lead the line for Cardiff.

The striker was forced to miss international duty with Wales for coronavirus-related reasons but he should now be OK.

If that is the case, Mark Harris, who deputised for Moore with the national team, will remain on the substitutes’ bench.

Rubin Colwill is pushing for a recall to the starting line-up, potentially getting the nod over Leandro Bacuna.

