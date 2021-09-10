Cristiano Ronaldo to make second Manchester United debut against Newcastle

Cristiano Ronaldo will make his second Manchester United debut in Saturday’s Premier League match against Newcastle.

The 36-year-old returned to Old Trafford from Juventus on deadline day and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed he would feature.

Jadon Sancho is available despite pulling out of the England squad through injury, but Fred could well be ruled out due to Brazil requesting their Premier League-based players do not participate.

Alex Telles will not feature and Scott McTominay may miss out, but Dean Henderson is making good progress having suffered with prolonged fatigue following Covid-19. Marcus Rashford, Phil Jones and Amad Diallo are out.

Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is out of the trip to Old Trafford through injury.

Wilson, who has scored twice in three league appearances to date this season, damaged a thigh muscle in the 2-2 draw with Southampton on August 28 and will sit the game out, as will winger Ryan Fraser, who was forced to withdraw from the Scotland squad by an ankle problem.

However, Paraguay international Miguel Almiron is available after the threat of a FIFA ban receded, while keeper Karl Darlow has returned to training following a bout of Covid-19. Paul Dummett, Jonjo Shelvey (both calf) and Isaac Hayden (knee) are closing in on returns as keeper Martin Dubravka (foot) continues to work his way back to fitness.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Bailly, Varane, Shaw, Matic, Fred, Van De Beek, McTominay, Pogba, Fernandes, Mata, Lingard, Sancho, Martial, Greenwood, Cavani, Ronaldo

Newcastle provisional squad: Woodman, Darlow, Manquillo, Krafth, Dummett, Lewis, Clark, Fernandez, Lascelles, Schar, Shelvey, Hayden, Willock, Ritchie, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Joelinton, Gayle.