Leeds and Liverpool could both be without Brazilians on Sunday

Leeds could be without Raphinha for Sunday’s home game against Liverpool if FIFA’s five-day rule is imposed after the Brazilian winger failed to report for international duty.

Deadline-day signing Daniel James is available for his debut and Stuart Dallas is in contention after withdrawing from Northern Ireland’s squad last week for personal reasons.

Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich have both recovered from coronavirus and should return to the squad, but Robin Koch (pubis) is still out.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is still waiting to find out whether there will be a resolution in the dispute with the Brazil Football Confederation, which prevents him playing goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho.

Compatriot Roberto Firmino will not play, however, because of a hamstring problem sustained against Chelsea before the international break while fellow forward Takumi Minamino was injured playing for Japan.

Caoimhin Kelleher stands by to make his first appearance in goal since February, while Fabinho’s potential absence opens up a spot for Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, James Milner or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Llorente, Struijk, Cooper, Dallas, Ayling, Firpo, Phillips , Rodrigo, Bamford, Harrison, James, Klich, Shackleton, Roberts, Klaesson, Cresswell, Summerville, Forshaw, Gelhardt.

Liverpool provisional squad: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Jota, Mane, Adrian, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Elliott, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alcantara, Jones, Origi.