Changes likely as Sutton chase first win

Sutton manager Matt Gray could ring the changes as his side go in search of their first win of the League Two season at home to Stevenage.

United have lost all four of their league games this season but Gray has options against mid-table Stevenage.

Omar Bugiel is available after his return from World Cup duty with Lebanon, when he appeared as a substitute in the matches with the United Arab Emirates and South Korea.

Ben Wyatt will hope to start after coming off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Oldham.

Stevenage could include on-loan Lincoln left-back Max Melbourne in the squad after he did not make it for the 1-1 draw with Swindon last time out.

On-loan West Ham goalkeeper Joseph Anang returned for the Swindon draw and will retain his place ahead of Sacha Bastien, who deputised during the defeat to Walsall.

Midfielder Elliott List passed a fitness test on his hamstring issue to start against Swindon and could feature again.

Defender Scott Cuthbert will look to retain his place after his recent return from injury.