Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Friday, September 10th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Graham Alexander says Tony Watt could play for Scotland again

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 4:54 pm
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander backs Tony Watt’s Scotland dream (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander backs Tony Watt’s Scotland dream (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Graham Alexander believes a consistent Tony Watt can resurrect his Scotland career.

The 27-year-old Motherwell striker, who has scored three goals in his last four games, won his only cap so far as a substitute against Czech Republic in a 2016 friendly but recently admitted he had not given up on a Scotland call-up.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at Fir Park on Saturday, Alexander was asked about the prospect of Watt, who has also represented Scotland at under-19, under-20 and under-21 level, working his way into Steve Clarke’s squad.

He said: “I don’t see why not. The Scotland squad and every international squad is the pinnacle of that country’s pool of players.

“You have to be good over a consistent length of time to get that recognition.

“We all know what Tony is capable of, I think he knows that as well but there is a big group of players just outside the Scotland squad that are all fighting to get in it and I think Tony is one of that pool.

“But you have to be consistently good over a significant length of time and keep scoring, that will help his case.

“We are delighted with how he has played and contributed to the team since coming back into the team so any player that is available and can play for his country should have those ambitions if they are playing at the top level and Tony is in Scotland.

“I would like him to have that ambition, to have that drive.

“I haven’t spoken to him about it but I am sure being a proud Scotsman he would love to be back in the squad.

“I am more concentrated on what he is doing for us because it is stepping stones.

“If you are not playing well for your club you can forget about it so he has got to continue to play well for us.”

After league wins over Livingston and Dundee, Alexander is looking for another signpost to improvement with a third consecutive victory for the first time since he took over at the Fir Park club in January.

“It is important,” said the Motherwell manager, who confirmed new signing,  Norwegian defender Sondre Solholm Johansen is available to play against the Dons.

“You always look at these little things as you go along.

“We did it when we came in in January. We hadn’t scored an equaliser at that point in the league and we knocked that on the head and then we kept a clean sheet and then we came back from behind to win.

“So all these little things are improvements and stepping stones for the players to work towards.

“We will only get three points if we win again tomorrow but it is another thing that is showing signs of improvement to give the players confidence that the work they are putting in on the training pitch is paying dividends in games.

“So, all these little things are good and positive steps but we have a tough opponent in front of us to make that happen but that is the challenge.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal