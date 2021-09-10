Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Emma Raducanu’s bid to cap her fairytale of New York will be prime viewing

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 5:08 pm
Emma Raducanu has a big Saturday night lined up (Frank Franklin/AP)
Emma Raducanu’s improbable bid for grand slam glory will begin at 2100BST on Saturday night.

The qualifier will face fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez in the US Open final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

Amazon are the exclusive rights holders in the UK, meaning fans must sign up for Amazon Prime in order to watch the match live.

US Open Tennis
Emma Raducanu in action in her win over Maria Sakkari (AP)

An Amazon Prime Video subscription costs £5.99 while full Prime membership is £7.99 per month or £79 annually – with customers able to sign up for a one month free trial.

The BBC has also secured rights to show the highlights from the final on Sunday afternoon, while live commentary on the final will also be available via BBC Radio 5 Live.

Raducanu, who came through three qualifying rounds and reached the final without dropping a set, is bidding to become the first British woman to win a grand slam title since Virginia Wade in 1977.

