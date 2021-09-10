Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stars congratulate Raducanu on reaching US Open final – Friday’s sporting social

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 6:33 pm
Emma Raducanu reached the US Open final (ZUMA/PA)
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 10.

Tennis

Britain’s Emma Raducanu was all smiles after reaching the US Open final.

And the 18-year-old was showered with praise and support by stars from the world of tennis and beyond.

Football

Manchester City marked the birthday of Jack Grealish.

Harry Maguire was excited to be back in club colours.

Liverpool turned the clock back.

Cricket

Eoin Morgan turned 35.

Formula One

Valtteri Bottas tested out the steep banking at Monza.

As did Nicholas Latifi.

Bottas later put his Mercedes on pole for Saturday’s sprint race – in the week his departure from the team was confirmed.

