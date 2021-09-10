Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tom Eastman nets late winner as Colchester strike back to edge Barrow win

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 10:41 pm Updated: September 10, 2021, 10:44 pm
Tom Eastman scored Colchester’s winner (Joe Giddens/PA)
Substitute Tom Eastman scored a late winner as 10-man Colchester beat Barrow 3-2 in a thrilling League Two match at Holker Street.

Barrow took a 25th-minute lead when Jordan Stevens netted, after Colchester skipper Tommy Smith’s attempted back-pass fell short.

But Colchester equalised 10 minutes later when Alan Judge tapped in from close range, from Freddie Sears’ low cross.

And the U’s went ahead, three minutes later when Sears lifted a shot into the net, after the hosts had conceded possession near their own box.

Colchester were reduced to 10 men in the 69th minute when defender Luke Chambers picked up a second yellow card for a foul on Ozzy Zanzala.

And the Bluebirds equalised in the 76th minute through Ollie Banks, who scored the penalty spot after Luke Hannant had fouled Stevens in the box.

But substitute Eastman netted a superb header past goalkeeper Paul Farman from Charlie Daniels’ corner with 10 minutes remaining to restore the visitors’ lead.

Barrow’s James Jones was dismissed for two bookings in quick succession in the closing stages, as the U’s won a thriller to sit eighth, a point ahead of their opponents.

