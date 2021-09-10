Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021
Sport

Wayne Rooney insists Derby will continue taking risks despite Birmingham defeat

By Press Association
September 10, 2021, 11:49 pm
Wayne Rooney’s side were beaten at Birmingham (Nick Potts/PA)
Wayne Rooney’s side were beaten at Birmingham (Nick Potts/PA)

Wayne Rooney insisted his bold ‘risk and reward’ policy will continue despite his Derby side giving the ball away for both goals in their 2-0 defeat away to Birmingham.

Sloppy passes from Derby enabled Scott Hogan to score the first home goal at St. Andrew’s this season in the 31st minute before Jeremie Bela wrapped up the three points nine minutes from time to send Lee Bowyer’s outfit fourth in the Sky Bet Championship.

“The way we’re trying to play, there are going to be mistakes. I’ve told the players that and I take full responsibility for that,” said Rooney.

“I’m asking players to play out from the back and every now and again it doesn’t come off – that’s on me.

“So I’m not going to criticise the players for giving the ball away by playing the way I want them to play.

“On the other hand, we do need to recognise moments when we can play the ball in behind as well – that’s why I made the change at half-time (Jack Stretton on for Graeme Shinnie) because I didn’t feel we were playing the ball into the channels with balls into space.

“It’s about recognising those moments when you can play forward and play it in behind.”

Birmingham head coach Lee Bowyer, meanwhile, has called for protection for Tahith Chong after the on-loan Manchester United winger was caught by some uncompromising challenges.

“Did you see some of the challenges on him?” said Bowyer. “It’s not his fault he’s good, you can’t just allow him to get kicked and fouled the way he was.

“He went past one player and someone took him out knee height – he didn’t play the ball because Tahith just went past him too easily, but they have to protect him.

“He got an arm in the face. Was it on purpose? I don’t know.

“But you can’t just allow someone whenever he lays the ball off, there were late tackles on him.

“They have to deal with him better. I know it’s a non-contact sport now but even in my day some of those challenges were bad.”

Troy Deeney made his Birmingham debut when he came off the bench as a 68th-minute substitute for Lukas Jutkiewicz.

“I know what I’m going to get from Troy,” said Bowyer. “To pick up the crowd at a time when we needed them, he did exactly that.

“He held up the ball, caused them problems, and he will improve. He has made us stronger as a group.

“Troy made the impact we were looking for.”

