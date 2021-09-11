Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Barrie McKay looking forward to playing in front of ‘hostile’ Hearts fans

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 11:02 am
Barrie McKay is ready for the Edinburgh derby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Barrie McKay is relishing having Hearts fans’ backing after experiencing the full force of the “hostile” Tynecastle fanbase in his previous visits as an opposing player.

The 26-year-old winger has played at the Gorgie ground four times and has lost on each occasion, twice with Raith Rovers in 2014/15 and twice with Rangers in 2016/17.

After signing for Hearts this week, he is looking forward to having the backing of the raucous Jambos faithful, starting with Sunday’s Edinburgh derby against Hibernian when he could make his debut.

He said: “My memories of playing at Tynecastle are that it’s hostile. I think if you asked most players the one stadium they loved playing at but didn’t like playing at at the same time, they’d say Tynecastle.

“The fans are right on top of you and if you’re on the opposition team they’re right against you and it can be tough, especially if Hearts get a goal. When the Hearts fans get up behind their team, it’s hard for the opposition to play against.

“As a visiting player, you try and build some momentum but the fans here don’t really let you do that because as soon as Hearts get the ball back, the fans are right up again and it can kill your momentum.

“You can see that they really push the team on. I’ll thrive on that because I’m a player that wants to get fans off their seat. I want to excite them and hopefully I can do that.”

McKay has scored for Rangers in a Glasgow derby before and is excited by the possibility of making his Hearts debut against their city rivals.

He said: “I’ve played in derbies before and when you watch the Edinburgh derby you can see it’s feisty.

“I’m from Scotland so I understand all the derbies up here and it’s one I’m looking forward to. I’m fit and ready to go so it’s up to the manager whether he picks me or not. It’s one of the best games I could come into.”

