Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Saturday, September 11th 2021 Show Links
Sport

Marcelo Bielsa talks up Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani

By Press Association
September 11, 2021, 12:39 pm
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, pictured, appointed Marcelo Bielsa in 2018 (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani, pictured, appointed Marcelo Bielsa in 2018 (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Marcelo Bielsa cites Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani as a key factor in his decision to remain in English football.

Bielsa is in his fourth season as head coach at Elland Road after accepting Radrizzani’s challenge to help end the club’s 16-year Premier League exile in 2018.

The 66-year-old Argentinian, whose side play Liverpool at home on Sunday, signed another one-year deal in August.

Bielsa said: “We see how Leeds is managed, the decisions that the owner has taken, the way that the owner has managed this club is contradictory (to the norm).

“He invests in the foundation, in technology for the foundation, in a way to find young players.

“They have improved facilities to take forward the programmes of work. The relationship he has with the fans, the respect.”

Bielsa had been asked what kept him at Leeds after claiming capitalist greed within football was the root cause of the latest club-versus-country row.

“They are the responses to your question, apart from that I’m not a reference because despite everything we’re talking about, it’s what the Premier League signifies that is absolutely desirable for every professional,” he said.

“I never dreamed I would be able to work in this league, but the references I have made (are about) the management of football as a product in the world.”

Leeds are bidding for their first league win of the season on Sunday as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool look to extend their unbeaten start.

There will be another full house at Elland Road for the resumption of league action after the international break.

“The affection that the fans transmit in the Premier League at Elland Road, you can see it for yourself,” Bielsa said.

“Of course that makes you emotional, it increases your desire to want to win the game.”

Bielsa confirmed Junior Firpo and Mateusz Klich are both available after recovering from coronavirus, while deadline-day signing Dan James is in contention for his debut.

Defender Robin Koch (pubis) is still out, but Stuart Dallas is expected to feature after withdrawing from Northern Ireland’s squad last week due to personal reasons.

Patrick Bamford has returned unscathed after making his first senior appearance for England in last Sunday’s 4-0 World Cup qualifying win against Andorra.

Bielsa feels Bamford’s inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s plans can only improve the 28-year-old striker.

He added: “The higher the competition he competes in, the better his growth is going to be.

“Apart from that in this case in particular, the manager of England is a great manager that will surely contribute things to him that will facilitate his development.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal